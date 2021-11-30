Short Interest in Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Expands By 400.0%

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.

Get Star Gold alerts:

About Star Gold

Star Gold Corp. is an exploration stage company, which engages in exploring, evaluating, and acquiring mineral prospects with the potential for economic deposits of precious and base metals. Its flagship project is the Longstreet Property located in Nevada. The company was founded on December 8, 2006 and is headquartered in Coeur d’Alene, ID.

Further Reading: What is a Fibonacci Channel?

Receive News & Ratings for Star Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Star Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.