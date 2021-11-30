Short Interest in Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) Expands By 400.0%

Star Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:SRGZ) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the October 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 21,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.
Shares of SRGZ opened at $0.04 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.04. Star Gold has a 52-week low of $0.01 and a 52-week high of $0.08.
About Star Gold
