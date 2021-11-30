Short Interest in Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) Expands By 428.9%

Facedrive Inc. (OTCMKTS:FDVRF) saw a significant growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 272,900 shares, a growth of 428.9% from the October 31st total of 51,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 884,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:FDVRF opened at $0.90 on Tuesday. Facedrive has a 52 week low of $0.69 and a 52 week high of $47.50. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.94.

Facedrive Company Profile

Facedrive Inc operates as a ride-sharing company in Canada. It offers Facedrive Rideshare, an ecofriendly rideshare business; Facedrive Foods, a food-delivery business; Facedrive Health, a contact-tracing and health services business; Facedrive Marketplace, an e-commerce business; and Facedrive Social, a social media platform, as well as Steer, an electric and hybrid vehicle subscription business.

