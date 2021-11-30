PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) Short Interest Update

PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund (NYSE:PGP) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 5,900 shares, a growth of 391.7% from the October 31st total of 1,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 34,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund by 80.4% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,446 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Biltmore Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $111,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $113,000.

Shares of NYSE:PGP opened at $10.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.13. PIMCO Global StocksPLUS & Income Fund has a 12-month low of $9.51 and a 12-month high of $11.56.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.069 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.70%.

PIMCO Global Stocksplus & Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors Fund Management LLC. The fund is co-managed by Pacific Investment Management Company LLC. It invests in fixed income and public equity markets across the globe. The fund uses a long/short strategy to invest in securities by using financial derivatives such as options.

