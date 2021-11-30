Intercede Group (LON:IGP) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $97.50

Intercede Group plc (LON:IGP)’s share price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 97.50 ($1.27) and traded as low as GBX 81 ($1.06). Intercede Group shares last traded at GBX 81.60 ($1.07), with a volume of 5,761 shares.

The company has a market capitalization of £46.68 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 88.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 97.50.

Intercede Group Company Profile (LON:IGP)

Intercede Group plc, a cybersecurity company, engages in identity, credential management, and secure mobility business to enable digital trust in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It offers MyID, a credential management system for cyber secure digital identity that allows organizations to deploy digital identities to a range of secure devices; MyID Platform, a solution to add digital identities to a range of services and solutions, such as industrial Internet of Things, citizen identity, and consumer digital identity; and MyID Enterprise, a software solution for large organizations and governments to deploy and manage digital identities to a range of secure devices.

