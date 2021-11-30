Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elekta AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:EKTAY) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Elekta AB is a human care company engaged in developing and selling clinical solutions for the treatment of cancer and neurological diseases. It develops tools and treatment planning systems for radiation therapy, radiosurgery and brachytherapy, as well as workflow enhancing software systems across the spectrum of cancer care. The Company’s offering is divided into five areas: Neuroscience, Oncology, Software, Brachytherapy and Services. Elekta AB is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. “

Get Elekta AB (publ) alerts:

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an underweight rating on shares of Elekta AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.00.

Shares of EKTAY stock opened at $12.00 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a PE ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 0.89. Elekta AB has a 12 month low of $10.65 and a 12 month high of $15.56.

Elekta AB (publ) Company Profile

Elekta AB is a medical technology company. It engages in the provision of clinical solutions for the treatment of cancers and brain disorders. The firm’s products and solutions include radiotherapy, stereotactic radiosurgery, oncology informatics, brachytheraphy, neurosurgery, and particle therapy. Elekta operates through the following geographical segments: North and South America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; and Asia Pacific.

Featured Article: Earnings Per Share



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Elekta AB (publ) (EKTAY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Elekta AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elekta AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.