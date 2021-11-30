Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gemini Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical stage precision medicine company. It engages in developing novel therapeutic compounds to treat genetically defined age-related macular degeneration. The company’s lead candidate principally includes GEM103. Its pipeline includes recombinant proteins, gene therapies and monoclonal antibodies. Gemini Therapeutics Inc., formerly known as FS Development Corp., is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Get Gemini Therapeutics alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on GMTX. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Gemini Therapeutics from $20.00 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Finally, SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Gemini Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, September 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $16.10.

Shares of GMTX stock opened at $2.76 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.23 and a quick ratio of 12.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.85. Gemini Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $2.75 and a 12 month high of $19.08.

Gemini Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GMTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 15th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $0.04. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gemini Therapeutics will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GMTX. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $158,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $535,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $332,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $4,472,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new position in Gemini Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $121,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gemini Therapeutics

Gemini Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage precision medicine company, engages in developing various therapeutic compounds for treating genetically defined age-related macular degeneration (AMD) and linked ocular disorders. Its lead candidate is GEM103, a recombinant form of the human complement factor H protein that is in a Phase 2a trials in dry AMD patients with a complement factor H protein risk variant.

Read More: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Gemini Therapeutics (GMTX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Gemini Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gemini Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.