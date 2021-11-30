Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Sell”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. engages in the discovery and development of medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. Foghorn Therapeutics Inc. is based in CAMBRIDGE, Mass. “

Separately, HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in a report on Monday, November 22nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock.

NASDAQ FHTX opened at $12.38 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 6.42, a quick ratio of 6.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. Foghorn Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $8.01 and a 12-month high of $28.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.33 and its 200-day moving average is $11.53.

Foghorn Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FHTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.67) by ($0.04). Foghorn Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 10,844.22% and a negative return on equity of 81.43%. As a group, research analysts predict that Foghorn Therapeutics will post -2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 2.4% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,119,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,597,000 after buying an additional 25,825 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 149.0% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 980,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,460,000 after buying an additional 586,487 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 67.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 683,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,296,000 after buying an additional 276,444 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics by 14.7% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 272,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,798,000 after buying an additional 34,963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kingdon Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Foghorn Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $2,866,000. 63.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Foghorn Therapeutics Company Profile

Foghorn Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops medicines targeting genetically determined dependencies within the chromatin regulatory system. The company uses its proprietary Gene Traffic Control platform to identify, validate, and potentially drug targets within the system.

