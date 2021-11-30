Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ideanomics, Inc. operates as a financial technology company. It provides a blockchain platform and closed trade ecosystem for digital asset securitization, tokenization and commodities trading. Ideanomics, Inc., formerly known as Seven Stars Cloud Group Inc., is headquartered in New York. “

Get Ideanomics alerts:

Shares of Ideanomics stock opened at $1.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $771.41 million, a PE ratio of -4.56 and a beta of -0.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $1.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.35. Ideanomics has a 52-week low of $1.39 and a 52-week high of $5.53.

Ideanomics (NASDAQ:IDEX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.10). Ideanomics had a negative return on equity of 19.80% and a negative net margin of 108.04%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ideanomics will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Chairman Shane Mcmahon sold 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.06, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Ideanomics during the 2nd quarter valued at $64,859,000. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 2,055.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,876,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,370,000 after buying an additional 7,511,464 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ideanomics by 3.3% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,779,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,445,000 after buying an additional 119,015 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $9,604,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ideanomics during the second quarter worth $9,211,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Ideanomics

Ideanomics, Inc is a global company focused on facilitating the adoption of commercial electric vehicles and developing next generation financial services and Fintech product. The firm operates through the Mobile Energy Global (MEG) and Ideanomics Capital business units. Its electric vehicle division, MEG, provides group purchasing discounts on commercial electric vehicles, EV batteries and electricity, as well as financing and charging solutions.

Featured Story: Range Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ideanomics (IDEX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ideanomics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ideanomics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.