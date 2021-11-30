argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Upgraded to Overweight by Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler upgraded shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $354.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $250.00.

ARGX has been the topic of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of argenx from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and upped their target price for the stock from $332.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $330.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Redburn Partners upgraded shares of argenx from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their target price for the stock from $205.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of argenx in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $356.31.

argenx stock opened at $276.32 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.23 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.19 and a beta of 0.91. argenx has a fifty-two week low of $248.21 and a fifty-two week high of $382.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $298.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $304.88.

argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The company reported ($4.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($4.48) by $0.38. argenx had a negative net margin of 73.28% and a negative return on equity of 24.48%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($3.96) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that argenx will post -8.27 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARGX. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $121,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the first quarter worth about $500,000. EFG Asset Management Americas Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $328,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC purchased a new stake in shares of argenx during the second quarter worth about $268,000. Institutional investors own 55.23% of the company’s stock.

About argenx

argenx SE is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. Its products include ARGX-113 for the treatment of autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis and ARGX-110 for the treatment of hematological cancer acute myeloid leukemia.

