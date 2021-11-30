AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) Given “Overweight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their overweight rating on shares of AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of AstraZeneca from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. Bryan, Garnier & Co downgraded shares of AstraZeneca to a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Monday, October 11th. UBS Group reiterated a buy rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $124.00.

Shares of AstraZeneca stock opened at $55.53 on Monday. AstraZeneca has a 1 year low of $46.48 and a 1 year high of $64.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $172.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.77, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.46. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.68.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.08). AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 29.53% and a net margin of 4.49%. The business had revenue of $9.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that AstraZeneca will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AZN. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in AstraZeneca by 3,313.2% in the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,884,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,476,000 after purchasing an additional 6,682,676 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 9.3% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 53,145,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,191,923,000 after buying an additional 4,526,346 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 295.1% during the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 5,895,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,716,000 after buying an additional 4,403,238 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 244.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,518,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,437,000 after buying an additional 3,916,259 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in AstraZeneca by 1,366.8% during the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,178,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,303,000 after buying an additional 3,893,799 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.09% of the company’s stock.

AstraZeneca Plc is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, and manufacture of pharmaceutical products. Its pipeline are used for the following therapy areas: oncology, cardiovascular, renal, metabolism, and respiratory. The company was founded on June 17, 1992 and is headquartered in Cambridge, the United Kingdom.

