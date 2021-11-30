IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 55 at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.

Get IQE alerts:

Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 34.05 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £273.23 million and a P/E ratio of -340.50. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 33.80 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.96.

In related news, insider Carol Chesney acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 38 ($0.50) per share, for a total transaction of £7,600 ($9,929.45).

IQE Company Profile

IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.

Read More: How are capital gains distributions different for tax-deferred account?

Receive News & Ratings for IQE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.