IQE (LON:IQE) Price Target Lowered to GBX 55 at Canaccord Genuity

IQE (LON:IQE) had its price target lowered by Canaccord Genuity from GBX 65 ($0.85) to GBX 55 ($0.72) in a report published on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a speculative buy rating on the stock.
Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on IQE from GBX 57 ($0.74) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on IQE from GBX 60 ($0.78) to GBX 50 ($0.65) and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 25th.
Shares of IQE stock opened at GBX 34.05 ($0.44) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of £273.23 million and a P/E ratio of -340.50. IQE has a 12 month low of GBX 33.80 ($0.44) and a 12 month high of GBX 91.94 ($1.20). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.26, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 45.96.
IQE Company Profile
IQE plc develops, manufactures, and sells advanced semiconductor materials. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Photonics, and CMOS++. It manufactures compound semiconductor wafers or epiwafers using epitaxy process; offers wireless products, including GaAs, GaN, and InP-based technologies, as well as Si and Ge-based epitaxial wafer structures; and supplies GaAs HBTs, pHEMTs, and BiFETs/BiHEMTs for use in consumer mobile handsets, connected devices, 5G network infrastructure, WiFi 6, Bluetooth, and satellite communications.
