Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.

Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $32.44.

In other Allbirds news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 23,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.27, for a total transaction of $452,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, major shareholder Maveron Equity Partners V, L.P sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total value of $30,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here

About Allbirds

Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

