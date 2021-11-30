Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) Now Covered by Analysts at Cowen

Cowen began coverage on shares of Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on BIRD. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $24.91.
Shares of Allbirds stock opened at $18.82 on Monday. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $18.35 and a 52 week high of $32.44.
About Allbirds
Allbirds Inc is a lifestyle brand with naturally derived materials to make footwear and apparel products. Allbirds Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.
