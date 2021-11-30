Financial Survey: Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) vs. SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY)

SMARTONE TELECO/S (OTCMKTS:STTFY) and Nuvera Communications (OTCMKTS:NUVR) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, earnings, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability and institutional ownership.

Dividends

SMARTONE TELECO/S pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.2%. Nuvera Communications pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Nuvera Communications pays out 23.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend.

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Nuvera Communications’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SMARTONE TELECO/S $1.28 billion 0.83 $78.62 million N/A N/A Nuvera Communications $64.91 million 1.74 $9.84 million $2.35 9.24

SMARTONE TELECO/S has higher revenue and earnings than Nuvera Communications.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.0% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Nuvera Communications shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares SMARTONE TELECO/S and Nuvera Communications’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SMARTONE TELECO/S N/A N/A N/A Nuvera Communications 18.72% 10.73% 5.88%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and price targets for SMARTONE TELECO/S and Nuvera Communications, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SMARTONE TELECO/S 0 0 0 0 N/A Nuvera Communications 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

SMARTONE TELECO/S has a beta of -0.04, indicating that its stock price is 104% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuvera Communications has a beta of 0.5, indicating that its stock price is 50% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Nuvera Communications beats SMARTONE TELECO/S on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

SMARTONE TELECO/S Company Profile

SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, provides mobile telecommunication services in Hong Kong and Macau. The company offers voice, multimedia, and mobile and fixed fiber broadband services for the consumer and corporate markets. It is also involved in the sale of handsets and accessories; issuance of guaranteed notes; and provision of customer support and telemarketing services. The company was founded in 1992 and is headquartered in Kwun Tong, Hong Kong. SmarTone Telecommunications Holdings Limited is a subsidiary of Sun Hung Kai Properties Limited.

Nuvera Communications Company Profile

Nuvera Communications, Inc. engages in the provision of diversified communications services through its subsidiaries. It offers voice, digital television, wireless, Internet services, and technology solutions for residential and business clients. The company was founded on May 1, 1905 and is headquartered in New Ulm, MN.

