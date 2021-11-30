Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $609.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) will announce $609.25 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Ultra Clean’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $608.50 million and the highest estimate coming in at $610.00 million. Ultra Clean reported sales of $369.63 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 64.8%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ultra Clean will report full-year sales of $2.10 billion for the current financial year. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.36 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.30 billion to $2.41 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Ultra Clean.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. Ultra Clean had a return on equity of 21.84% and a net margin of 5.20%. The firm had revenue of $553.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $541.53 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on UCTT. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on Ultra Clean in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Colliers Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.33.

NASDAQ:UCTT opened at $55.16 on Tuesday. Ultra Clean has a twelve month low of $29.92 and a twelve month high of $65.33. The company has a market cap of $2.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.65 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $49.72.

In other Ultra Clean news, CFO Sheri Savage sold 4,085 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.92, for a total transaction of $244,773.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total value of $148,096.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,153 shares of company stock worth $1,291,245 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCTT. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ultra Clean by 7.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,368,972 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $449,582,000 after buying an additional 610,998 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ultra Clean by 17.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,936,390 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $211,463,000 after buying an additional 582,447 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 8.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,382,424 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $74,264,000 after purchasing an additional 104,294 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 2.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 761,631 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,445,000 after purchasing an additional 20,856 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Ultra Clean by 1.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 716,582 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 12,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

