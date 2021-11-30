Analysts Anticipate WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $1.98 Billion

Equities analysts expect WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) to report $1.98 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for WEC Energy Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.01 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.95 billion. WEC Energy Group posted sales of $1.93 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WEC Energy Group will report full-year sales of $8.08 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $8.06 billion to $8.09 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $8.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.18 billion to $8.36 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WEC Energy Group.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The utilities provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. WEC Energy Group had a net margin of 16.35% and a return on equity of 12.06%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.84 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Bank of America raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $92.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Argus increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wolfe Research raised WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on WEC Energy Group from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their target price on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $101.33.

In other WEC Energy Group news, Director Thomas K. Lane bought 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $89.47 per share, with a total value of $536,820.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tom Metcalfe sold 8,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.04, for a total value of $752,445.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $39,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 347.7% in the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 479 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Selective Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 1,612.9% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 531 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC boosted its stake in WEC Energy Group by 49.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 540 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in WEC Energy Group in the 3rd quarter worth about $50,000. Institutional investors own 72.64% of the company’s stock.

WEC stock opened at $90.49 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $28.54 billion, a PE ratio of 21.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $92.40. WEC Energy Group has a 52 week low of $80.55 and a 52 week high of $99.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th will be given a $0.6775 dividend. This represents a $2.71 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. WEC Energy Group’s payout ratio is currently 65.14%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

WEC Energy Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the generation and distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure and Corporate & Other. The Wisconsin segment refers to the electric and gas utility operations.

