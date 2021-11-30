Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Airbnb Inc. provides marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. Airbnb Inc. is based in San Francisco, California. “

ABNB has been the topic of several other reports. Cowen raised Airbnb from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $160.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Airbnb from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on Airbnb from $200.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $187.19.

Shares of Airbnb stock opened at $180.08 on Monday. Airbnb has a fifty-two week low of $121.50 and a fifty-two week high of $219.94. The firm has a market cap of $114.42 billion and a PE ratio of -14.91. The business’s fifty day moving average is $178.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.71. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.38. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.06 billion. Airbnb had a negative return on equity of 102.24% and a negative net margin of 80.74%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 66.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Airbnb will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other Airbnb news, insider Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.57, for a total transaction of $23,999,736.81. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 388,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,891,011.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey D. Jordan sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.59, for a total transaction of $7,195,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 734,834 shares of company stock valued at $135,862,457. Company insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 13.3% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,918,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,334,756,000 after buying an additional 1,631,032 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 3.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,211,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,734,000 after buying an additional 391,740 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Airbnb by 180.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,104,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,547,347,000 after buying an additional 6,503,302 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,599,368,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in Airbnb by 6.4% in the third quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,283,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,278,000 after purchasing an additional 557,833 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 25.68% of the company’s stock.

About Airbnb

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

