Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Saul Centers (NYSE:BFS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SAUL CENTERS, INC. is a real estate investment trust which is engaged in the management and development of the shopping center business of the Saul Organization. “

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. B. Riley upped their target price on Saul Centers from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James upped their target price on Saul Centers from $51.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Shares of BFS stock opened at $50.31 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $46.17. Saul Centers has a 1-year low of $29.65 and a 1-year high of $54.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion, a PE ratio of 34.46 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.30, a current ratio of 2.71 and a quick ratio of 2.71.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 14th. Saul Centers’s payout ratio is currently 150.68%.

In related news, VP John F. Collich sold 2,541 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.38, for a total transaction of $130,556.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 51.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the first quarter worth about $47,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Saul Centers during the second quarter worth about $76,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Saul Centers by 50.0% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 1,464 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in Saul Centers by 93,440.0% during the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,677 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 4,672 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Saul Centers by 56.9% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 1,852 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Saul Centers

Saul Centers, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages inthe ownership, management, and development of income producing properties. It operates through the Shopping Centers and Mixed-Use Properties business segments. The Shopping Centers segment consists community and neighborhood shopping centers which are anchored by supermarkets, discount department stores, and drug stores.

