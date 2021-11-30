Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Alpine Immune Sciences stock opened at $10.41 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $11.87 and a 200 day moving average of $10.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $304.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 1.55. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 12-month low of $7.87 and a 12-month high of $16.37. The company has a current ratio of 2.87, a quick ratio of 2.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.55) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by ($0.56). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative net margin of 169.03% and a negative return on equity of 58.85%. On average, analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Alpine Immune Sciences news, Director Orbimed Advisors Llc purchased 1,010,637 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 17th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.40 per share, for a total transaction of $9,499,987.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,484 shares of Alpine Immune Sciences stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total value of $34,840.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have bought 2,563,190 shares of company stock worth $24,097,986. Insiders own 57.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ALPN. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 1,933.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 544,155 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,898,000 after buying an additional 517,399 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $1,382,000. Hancock Whitney Corp increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 63.2% during the second quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 18,721 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 7,249 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 107.9% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,538 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,723,000 after purchasing an additional 99,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the second quarter worth approximately $40,000.

Alpine Immune Sciences Company Profile

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc is a development-stage pharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovering of protein-based immunotherapies to treat cancer and autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its product pipeline includes inflammatory diseases; immuno-oncology; and engineered cellular therapies.

