Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Genie Energy Ltd. (NYSE:GNE)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $5.14. Genie Energy shares last traded at $5.10, with a volume of 23,797 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of $133.67 million, a P/E ratio of -84.99 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.90.

Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $113.16 million during the quarter. Genie Energy had a negative net margin of 0.13% and a negative return on equity of 0.93%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Genie Energy by 280.0% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,300 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 9,800 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $98,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $118,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genie Energy during the 3rd quarter worth about $130,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.43% of the company’s stock.

About Genie Energy (NYSE:GNE)

Genie Energy Ltd. engages in the provision of energy services. It operates through the following segments: Genie Retail Energy (GRE), Genie Energy Services (GES), GRE International and Genie Oil and Gas, Inc (GOGAS). The GRE segment owns and operates retail energy providers which resell electricity and natural gas to residential and business customers.

