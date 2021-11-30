ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET) Stock Price Pass Below 200-Day Moving Average of $96.70

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (NYSEARCA:EET)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $96.70 and traded as low as $83.12. ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets shares last traded at $83.43, with a volume of 3,265 shares changing hands.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $90.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $96.70.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG increased its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 91.9% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $279,000 after purchasing an additional 1,504 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC increased its position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets by 7.9% during the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 4,156 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $369,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $1,941,000. IMC Chicago LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets during the third quarter worth approximately $988,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets in the third quarter worth $98,000.

ProShares Ultra MSCI Emerging Markets (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index). The Index adjusts the market capitalization of index constituents for free float and targets for index inclusion 85% of free float-adjusted market capitalization in each industry group in global emerging markets countries.

