Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lilium (NASDAQ:LILM) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $8.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Lilium GmbH provides regional electric air mobility. It offers electric vertical take-off and landing jet. Lilium GmbH, formerly known as Qell Acquisition Corp., is based in MUNICH. “

Get Lilium alerts:

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Lilium in a report on Thursday, September 16th. They issued an overweight rating and a $17.00 target price for the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on Lilium in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. They issued a neutral rating and a $10.30 target price for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Lilium in a report on Monday, September 27th. They issued an outperform rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.07.

Shares of NASDAQ LILM opened at $7.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.28. Lilium has a twelve month low of $7.20 and a twelve month high of $15.53.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LILM. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in Lilium in the third quarter valued at approximately $54,779,000. TIG Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $17,236,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $15,799,000. NewGen Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $10,510,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lilium during the third quarter worth $8,647,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.64% of the company’s stock.

Lilium Company Profile

Qell Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Qell Acquisition Corp. is based in San Francisco, California.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Lilium (LILM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Lilium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lilium and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.