Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Sterling Bancorp is the holding company for Sterling National Bank, a financial services firm. Sterling National Bank provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in New York, New Jersey, and Connecticut. It provides depository and cash management services and a broad portfolio of financing solutions-including working capital lines, accounts receivable and inventory financing, factoring, trade financing, payroll funding and processing, equipment financing, commercial and residential mortgages and mortgage warehouse lines of credit. Sterling Bancorp, formerly known as Provident New York Bancorp, is headquartered in New York. “

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Sterling Bancorp from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

STL opened at $25.41 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.59 and a beta of 1.58. Sterling Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.96 and a 12 month high of $27.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $25.95 and a 200 day moving average of $24.53.

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.52. The business had revenue of $246.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $252.31 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 34.84% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.45 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Sterling Bancorp will post 2.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 1st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 29th. Sterling Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.97%.

In other Sterling Bancorp news, CEO Jack L. Kopnisky sold 54,435 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.38, for a total value of $1,381,560.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, General Counsel James P. Blose sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $127,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,299 shares of company stock worth $2,899,016 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Sterling Bancorp by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 15,578 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 18,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Sterling Bancorp by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 84,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,112,000 after acquiring an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.75% of the company’s stock.

Sterling Bancorp Company Profile

Sterling Bancorp operates as a financial and bank holding company of Sterling National Bank, which engages in the provision of commercial, business, and consumer banking products and services through its subsidiary. The company was founded in 1888 and is headquartered in Pearl River, NY.

