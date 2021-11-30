360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) Upgraded to Buy by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of 360 DigiTech (NASDAQ:QFIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has $26.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “360 DigiTech Inc. provides data driven, technology empowered digital platform. 360 DigiTech Inc., formerly knonw as 360 Finance Inc., is based in SHANGHAI, China. “

QFIN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $24.99 to $35.15 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. CLSA upped their target price on 360 DigiTech from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.83.

QFIN opened at $23.83 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.21. 360 DigiTech has a one year low of $10.34 and a one year high of $45.00.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of 360 DigiTech by 2,076.5% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 706 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 400.0% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund purchased a new stake in 360 DigiTech during the second quarter worth $42,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 1,873.8% during the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares during the period. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its holdings in 360 DigiTech by 39.3% during the third quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 480 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.85% of the company’s stock.

360 DigiTech Company Profile

360 DigiTech, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of digital consumer finance platform. It provides tailored online consumer finance products to prime, underserved borrowers funded primarily by its funding partners. The company proprietary technology platform supports full transaction lifecycle from credit application through settlement.

