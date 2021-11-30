Short Interest in Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) Decreases By 47.1%

Whitbread plc (OTCMKTS:WTBDY) saw a large decline in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,300 shares, a decline of 47.1% from the October 31st total of 13,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 11,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.6 days.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Whitbread from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Whitbread in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy”.

Whitbread stock opened at $9.57 on Tuesday. Whitbread has a 52 week low of $9.36 and a 52 week high of $12.75. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.10 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.09.

Whitbread Plc engages in the operation of a chain of hotels, restaurants, and coffee shops. It operates through the following segments: UK & Ireland, Germany, and Central & Other. Its brands include Premier Inn, Beefeater, Brewers Fayre, Table Table, Bar + Block Steakhouse, Cookhouse & Pub, and Thyme.

