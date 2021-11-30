Short Interest in Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) Increases By 167.8%

Surge Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:ZPTAF) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 159,600 shares, a growth of 167.8% from the October 31st total of 59,600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.4 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:ZPTAF opened at $3.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $3.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $3.88. Surge Energy has a fifty-two week low of $1.78 and a fifty-two week high of $5.19.

Several analysts recently issued reports on ZPTAF shares. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Surge Energy from C$7.75 to C$7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Surge Energy presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.84.

Surge Energy, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its properties include Greater Sawn, Valhalla, Sparky, and Shaunavon that are located in Alberta and Saskatchewan. The company was founded on January 26, 1998 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

