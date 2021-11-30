Short Interest in Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) Rises By 98.9%

Western Forest Products Inc. (OTCMKTS:WFSTF) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 961,700 shares, a growth of 98.9% from the October 31st total of 483,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.4 days.
WFSTF opened at $1.38 on Tuesday. Western Forest Products has a 52 week low of $0.71 and a 52 week high of $2.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.66.
The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 25th will be paid a $0.0323 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 24th. This is a boost from Western Forest Products’s previous dividend of $0.03.
Western Forest Products Company Profile
Western Forest Products, Inc is a forest products company, which manufactures wood products and manages forests. It engages in the sale of lumber and logs, which includes timber harvesting, sawmilling logs into specialty lumber and value added lumber remanufacturing. Its products include outdoor living, home components, millwork, industrial, and non-residential.
