Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Volkswagen AG (ETR:VOW3) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the fifteen research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is €263.21 ($299.11).

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €235.00 ($267.05) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays set a €295.00 ($335.23) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €170.00 ($193.18) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €285.00 ($323.86) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €237.00 ($269.32) target price on Volkswagen in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

Shares of ETR:VOW3 opened at €164.52 ($186.95) on Tuesday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of €139.64 ($158.68) and a 52-week high of €252.20 ($286.59). The stock has a market cap of $33.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 4.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is €189.09 and its 200 day moving average is €203.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.32.

Volkswagen AG manufactures and sells automobiles primarily in Europe, North America, South America, and the Asia-Pacific. The company operates in four segments: Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars and Light Commercial Vehicles segment develops vehicles and engines, and light commercial vehicles; and produces and sells passenger cars and related parts.

