PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $342.07 Million

Equities analysts expect PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) to report $342.07 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $333.00 million and the highest is $354.90 million. PacWest Bancorp reported sales of $299.06 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.4%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, January 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PacWest Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.29 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.27 billion to $1.30 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.42 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.46 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover PacWest Bancorp.

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $327.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.04 million. PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 45.47% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Truist Financial raised PacWest Bancorp to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on PacWest Bancorp from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised PacWest Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $51.45.

PACW stock opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. PacWest Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.14 and a twelve month high of $50.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.31 and a beta of 1.51. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $47.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. PacWest Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 20.20%.

In other news, CEO Christopher D. Blake sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $147,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daniel B. Platt sold 13,489 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.37, for a total value of $638,973.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,489 shares of company stock valued at $936,244 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in PacWest Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $3,565,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 44,136 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the first quarter worth about $233,000. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 18.0% in the second quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 24,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $996,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 2,179,910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $89,725,000 after purchasing an additional 26,733 shares during the last quarter. 88.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PacWest Bancorp Company Profile

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. Through the Pacific Western Bank, it offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses.

