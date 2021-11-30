Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) vs. Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) Head-To-Head Survey

Cue Health (NASDAQ:HLTH) and Avantor (NYSE:AVTR) are both medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk, valuation, profitability and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Cue Health alerts:

5.5% of Cue Health shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.9% of Avantor shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.0% of Cue Health shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 2.0% of Avantor shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Cue Health and Avantor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cue Health N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Avantor $6.39 billion 3.79 $116.60 million $0.79 50.35

Avantor has higher revenue and earnings than Cue Health.

Profitability

This table compares Cue Health and Avantor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cue Health N/A N/A N/A Avantor 7.07% 39.88% 7.92%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Cue Health and Avantor, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cue Health 0 0 0 0 N/A Avantor 0 0 15 0 3.00

Avantor has a consensus price target of $45.19, suggesting a potential upside of 13.59%. Given Avantor’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Avantor is more favorable than Cue Health.

Summary

Avantor beats Cue Health on 7 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cue Health

Cue Health Inc. is a health technology company. It offers individuals, enterprises, government agencies and healthcare provides access to lab-quality diagnostic testing at home, at work or at the point-of-care, all in a device. Cue Health Inc. is headquartered in San Diego.

About Avantor

Avantor, Inc. is a provider of mission critical products and services to customers in the biopharma, healthcare, education & government, and advanced technologies & applied materials industries. It sells materials & consumables, equipment & instrumentation and services & specialty procurement. It operates through the following segments: the Americas, Europe, and AMEA. The company was founded by John Townsend Baker in 1904 and is headquartered in Radnor, PA.

Receive News & Ratings for Cue Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cue Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.