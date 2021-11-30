Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) Given a €3.60 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €3.60 ($4.09) price target on Air France-KLM (EPA:AF) in a report published on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €1.80 ($2.05) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research note on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group set a €4.50 ($5.11) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Friday, October 29th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €4.30 ($4.89) price target on shares of Air France-KLM in a report on Monday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a €1.98 ($2.25) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Barclays set a €4.40 ($5.00) price objective on shares of Air France-KLM in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Sell and an average price target of €3.41 ($3.87).

EPA AF opened at €3.78 ($4.30) on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €4.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of €4.19. Air France-KLM has a twelve month low of €6.88 ($7.82) and a twelve month high of €14.65 ($16.65).

Air France-KLM SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger transportation services on scheduled flights. The company operates through Network, Maintenance, Transavia, and Other segments. It also offers cargo transportation and aeronautics maintenance, and other air-transport-related services.

