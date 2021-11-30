Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) Given a €6.30 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €6.30 ($7.16) target price on Deutsche Lufthansa (ETR:LHA) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.00 ($9.09) price objective on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €7.10 ($8.07) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €3.91 ($4.44) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €7.30 ($8.30) price target on shares of Deutsche Lufthansa in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deutsche Lufthansa currently has a consensus rating of Sell and an average price target of €7.15 ($8.12).

Shares of Deutsche Lufthansa stock opened at €5.50 ($6.25) on Monday. The company has a market cap of $6.58 billion and a P/E ratio of -1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 439.82, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 0.85. Deutsche Lufthansa has a one year low of €5.37 ($6.10) and a one year high of €12.96 ($14.73). The firm has a fifty day moving average of €6.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of €8.42.

Deutsche Lufthansa AG operates as an aviation company in Germany and internationally. The company's Network Airlines segment offers passenger services through a route network of 273 destinations in 86 countries. Its Eurowings segment provides passenger services through a route network of more than 210 destinations in 60 countries.

