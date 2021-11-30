Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $269.00 Million

Brokerages expect Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA) to report $269.00 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Voya Financial’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $262.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $276.00 million. Voya Financial posted sales of $398.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 32.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Voya Financial will report full year sales of $1.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.48 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $1.16 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.14 billion to $1.19 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Voya Financial.

Voya Financial (NYSE:VOYA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The asset manager reported $2.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $1.00. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.19 earnings per share.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Voya Financial from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.90.

In other news, insider Nancy Ferrara sold 14,320 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Rodney O. Martin, Jr. sold 19,364 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $1,355,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VOYA. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 28.0% in the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 10,436 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $664,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $379,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $744,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Voya Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000.

NYSE:VOYA opened at $62.25 on Tuesday. Voya Financial has a one year low of $54.46 and a one year high of $70.98. The company has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.48. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 26th. This is an increase from Voya Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Voya Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.25%.

About Voya Financial

Voya Financial, Inc is a retirement, investment, and insurance company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retirement, Investment Management, and Employee Benefits. The Retirement segment offers tax-deferred, employer-sponsored retirement savings plans and administrative services.

