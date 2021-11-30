Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) Given a €67.00 Price Target at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank set a €67.00 ($76.14) price target on Deutsche Post (FRA:DPW) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($73.86) target price on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley set a €73.00 ($82.95) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($75.00) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Monday. Warburg Research set a €62.00 ($70.45) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €65.00 ($73.86) price target on shares of Deutsche Post in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of €66.14 ($75.16).

Shares of DPW opened at €53.58 ($60.89) on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is €56.59. Deutsche Post has a twelve month low of €30.52 ($34.68) and a twelve month high of €41.32 ($46.95).

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, special products for merchandize, and registered mail to private and business customers.

