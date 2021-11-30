Shore Capital Reiterates “House Stock” Rating for A.G. BARR (LON:BAG)

Shore Capital reaffirmed their house stock rating on shares of A.G. BARR (LON:BAG) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of A.G. BARR from GBX 450 ($5.88) to GBX 570 ($7.45) and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 655 ($8.56) price target on shares of A.G. BARR in a research report on Monday.

Shares of BAG stock opened at GBX 529 ($6.91) on Monday. The company has a market cap of £592.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.83. A.G. BARR has a 52 week low of GBX 462.50 ($6.04) and a 52 week high of GBX 590 ($7.71). The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 510.04 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 529.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th were given a GBX 12 ($0.16) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 2.3%. This is an increase from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $4.00.

In other A.G. BARR news, insider Zoe Howorth purchased 5,631 shares of A.G. BARR stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 30th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 532 ($6.95) per share, with a total value of £29,956.92 ($39,138.91). In the last three months, insiders purchased 5,716 shares of company stock valued at $3,040,396.

A.G. BARR Company Profile

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Carbonated Soft Drinks, Still Soft Drinks and Water, and Funkin. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, drinks with spirit, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit drinks, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

