Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Now Covered by Analysts at Truist Securities

Truist Securities began coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

NRDS has been the subject of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. William Blair started coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set an outperform rating for the company. Citigroup began coverage on Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $30.00 price target for the company. Barclays began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $29.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Nerdwallet in a report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.00.

NRDS opened at $20.65 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a 52 week low of $20.50 and a 52 week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

