Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet (NASDAQ:NRDS) in a report released on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating and a $30.00 target price on the stock.

NRDS has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an equal weight rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Truist Securities started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an overweight rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. William Blair started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued an outperform rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Nerdwallet in a research report on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nerdwallet presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.00.

NRDS opened at $20.65 on Monday. Nerdwallet has a fifty-two week low of $20.50 and a fifty-two week high of $34.44.

NerdWallet Inc provides consumers with financial information. NerdWallet Inc is based in NEW YORK.

