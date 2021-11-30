Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Monday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $32.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Weatherford International Public Limited Company provides oil field services and equipment. The Company offers drilling solutions, gas well unloading, restoration and other related activities. Weatherford International Public Limited Company is based in TX, United States. “

WFRD has been the subject of a number of other reports. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a research note on Friday, November 19th. They issued a buy rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Weatherford International from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd.

NASDAQ:WFRD opened at $29.06 on Monday. Weatherford International has a 12 month low of $3.29 and a 12 month high of $34.95. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.41.

Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.52. Research analysts predict that Weatherford International will post -4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.3% during the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $310,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 3.9% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC raised its stake in shares of Weatherford International by 4.1% during the third quarter. Wolverine Trading LLC now owns 19,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $387,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN bought a new stake in shares of Weatherford International during the second quarter worth approximately $32,000. 72.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Weatherford International Company Profile

Weatherford International Plc provides equipment and services to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. It operates through two segments: Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. The firm’s products and services are Drilling and Evaluation, Production, Completions, and Well Construction.

