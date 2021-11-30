Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at HSBC

HSBC began coverage on shares of Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued a reduce rating on the stock.

BYND has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $95.00 to $72.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Bank of America cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $80.00 to $70.00 and set an underperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beyond Meat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Cowen cut their target price on Beyond Meat from $101.00 to $79.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Beyond Meat from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Beyond Meat currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $100.20.

BYND opened at $74.60 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $118.01. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a PE ratio of -37.11 and a beta of 1.52. Beyond Meat has a 1 year low of $72.51 and a 1 year high of $221.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.45, a current ratio of 15.52 and a quick ratio of 12.92.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.87) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.48). Beyond Meat had a negative net margin of 27.22% and a negative return on equity of 44.64%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Beyond Meat will post -2.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BYND. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 175.0% during the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in Beyond Meat by 414.9% during the 2nd quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 51.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

