Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) Stock Price Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $241.13

Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2) shares crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of €241.13 ($274.01) and traded as high as €245.95 ($279.49). Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München shares last traded at €236.10 ($268.30), with a volume of 973,989 shares traded.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is €247.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is €241.13.

About Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München (FRA:MUV2)

MÃ¼nchener RÃ¼ckversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in MÃ¼nchen engages in the insurance and reinsurance businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: Life and Health Reinsurance; Property-Casualty Reinsurance; ERGO Life and Health Germany; ERGO Property-Casualty Germany; and ERGO International.

See Also: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.