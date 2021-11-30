Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expands By 463.6%

Posted by on Nov 30th, 2021

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

JRONY stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS Company Profile

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

Recommended Story: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jerónimo Martins SGPS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.