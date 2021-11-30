Short Interest in Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) Expands By 463.6%

Jerónimo Martins, SGPS, S.A. (OTCMKTS:JRONY) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,200 shares, a growth of 463.6% from the October 31st total of 1,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 9,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on JRONY shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Exane BNP Paribas lowered Jerónimo Martins, SGPS from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a €20.00 ($22.73) target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Jerónimo Martins, SGPS in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.00.

JRONY stock opened at $43.73 on Tuesday. Jerónimo Martins, SGPS has a twelve month low of $30.45 and a twelve month high of $49.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $13.76 billion, a PE ratio of 29.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.08 and a 200 day moving average of $41.89.

Jerónimo Martins SGPS SA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of food and other fast moving consumer goods product. It operates through the following segments: Portugal Retail, Portugal Cash & Carry, Poland Retail, Colombia Retail, and Others, Eliminations and Adjustments. The Portugal Retail segment comprises the business unit of JMR (Pingo Doce supermarkets).

