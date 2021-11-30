IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $45.88

IGM Financial Inc. (TSE:IGM)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$45.88 and traded as high as C$49.14. IGM Financial shares last traded at C$48.87, with a volume of 459,150 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on IGM. National Bankshares increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$58.00 to C$59.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$55.00 to C$60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$52.00 to C$54.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$49.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price target on shares of IGM Financial from C$56.00 to C$58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$57.25.

Get IGM Financial alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$47.80 and its 200 day moving average price is C$45.88. The company has a market capitalization of C$11.69 billion and a P/E ratio of 12.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.48.

IGM Financial (TSE:IGM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported C$1.13 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.08 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$890.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$882.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that IGM Financial Inc. will post 4.4099998 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.5625 per share. This represents a $2.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 28th. IGM Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.25%.

IGM Financial Company Profile (TSE:IGM)

IGM Financial Inc operates as a wealth and asset management company in Canada. It operates through Wealth Management, Asset Management, and Strategic Investments and Other segments. The company offers financial advisory services; IG Living Plan that provides financial planning services, such as investment vehicles, insurance products, mortgage and banking solutions, and charitable giving program; IG Wealth Management Advisor Portal, a customer relationship management platform; and IG Wealth Management's dealer platform, which provides increased automation and supports both MFDA and IIROC licensed advisors, as well as new products on its investment dealer platform.

Read More: What are earnings reports?

Receive News & Ratings for IGM Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IGM Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.