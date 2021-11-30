KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

KWG Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:KWGPF) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,755,600 shares, a growth of 431.0% from the October 31st total of 895,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 56,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 84.2 days.

Shares of KWGPF opened at $0.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $0.88 and its 200-day moving average is $1.13. KWG Group has a 12-month low of $0.84 and a 12-month high of $1.72.

KWG Group Company Profile

KWG Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the investment, development, and sale of real estate properties. The company operates through three segments: Property Development, Property Investment, and Hotel Operation. Its property portfolio includes mid- to high-end residential properties, serviced apartments, villas, offices, hotels, and shopping malls.

