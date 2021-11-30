Pendragon (LON:PDG) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $18.57

Pendragon PLC (LON:PDG)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 18.57 ($0.24) and traded as high as GBX 19.86 ($0.26). Pendragon shares last traded at GBX 18.90 ($0.25), with a volume of 1,382,666 shares trading hands.

PDG has been the subject of a number of research reports. Berenberg Bank increased their price objective on Pendragon from GBX 27 ($0.35) to GBX 28 ($0.37) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Pendragon in a research report on Friday, October 8th.

The stock has a market cap of £264.02 million and a PE ratio of 5.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 162.23, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 18.84 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 18.57.

Pendragon PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail sector in the United Kingdom. It operates through Car Store, Franchised UK Motor, Software, and Leasing segments. The company sells new and used motor cars, motorbikes, trucks, and vans together with associated aftersales activities of service, body repair, and parts sales.

