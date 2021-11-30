Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) Short Interest Up 489.8% in November

Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais S.A. (OTCMKTS:USNZY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of November. As of November 15th, there was short interest totalling 155,700 shares, a growth of 489.8% from the October 31st total of 26,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 85,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.8 days.

Several analysts have weighed in on USNZY shares. Itau BBA Securities cut Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 20th. Finally, Grupo Santander raised Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.50 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $17.00.

Shares of USNZY opened at $2.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.29. Usinas Siderúrgicas de Minas Gerais has a 52-week low of $2.11 and a 52-week high of $4.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 2.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.08 and a beta of 1.41.

Usinas Siderurgicas de Minas Gerais SA-Usiminas engages in the manufacture and sale of steel products. It offers steel solutions in the field of mining, and logistics, capital goods, service and distribution center and customized solutions for the industry. It operates through the following segments: Mining and Logistics; Steel Metallurgy, Steel Transformation, and Capital Assets.

