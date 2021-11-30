Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.37 Million

Brokerages expect Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) to announce sales of $201.37 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Old National Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $205.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $198.30 million. Old National Bancorp posted sales of $223.15 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Old National Bancorp will report full year sales of $821.30 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $817.20 million to $827.00 million. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $1.50 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.54 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Old National Bancorp.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.06. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 33.72% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The business had revenue of $209.59 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.52 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.46 EPS.

A number of analysts recently commented on ONB shares. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Old National Bancorp from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 20th.

In related news, Director Austin M. Ramirez purchased 5,715 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $17.50 per share, with a total value of $100,012.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 33.3% during the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 2,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $144,000. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Old National Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $172,000. 71.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $18.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $21.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27 and a beta of 0.92.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. Old National Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 31.64%.

Old National Bancorp operates as a financial holding company. It engages in the provision of financial and banking solutions. The Community Banking segment provides commercial, real estate and consumer loans, time deposits, checking and savings accounts, cash management, brokerage, trust and investment advisory services.

