Financial Review: Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) versus Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN)

Just Energy Group (OTCMKTS:JENGQ) and Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) are both small-cap utilities companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Get Just Energy Group alerts:

33.5% of Just Energy Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.7% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of Northwest Natural shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Just Energy Group has a beta of 1.23, suggesting that its share price is 23% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Northwest Natural has a beta of 0.49, suggesting that its share price is 51% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Just Energy Group and Northwest Natural’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Just Energy Group 7.21% -78.67% 16.53% Northwest Natural 10.91% 9.23% 2.20%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Just Energy Group and Northwest Natural’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Just Energy Group $2.16 billion 0.03 -$304.79 million N/A N/A Northwest Natural $773.68 million 1.76 $76.78 million $2.95 15.08

Northwest Natural has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Just Energy Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Just Energy Group and Northwest Natural, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Just Energy Group 0 0 0 0 N/A Northwest Natural 0 1 3 0 2.75

Northwest Natural has a consensus target price of $62.00, indicating a potential upside of 39.39%. Given Northwest Natural’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Northwest Natural is more favorable than Just Energy Group.

Summary

Northwest Natural beats Just Energy Group on 9 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

Just Energy Group Company Profile

Just Energy Group, Inc. engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas commodities, energy efficient solutions, and renewable energy options. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Energy, and Commercial Energy. The Consumer Energy segment includes cash and cash equivalents, as well as the long-term debt. The company was founded by Rebecca MacDonald in July 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Northwest Natural Company Profile

Northwest Natural Holding Co. engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

Receive News & Ratings for Just Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Just Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.