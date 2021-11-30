Critical Comparison: Finward Bancorp (FNWD) & Its Competitors

Finward Bancorp (OTCMKTS: FNWD) is one of 118 public companies in the “Federal savings institutions” industry, but how does it contrast to its competitors? We will compare Finward Bancorp to related businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations and risk.

Volatility & Risk

Finward Bancorp has a beta of 0.56, indicating that its stock price is 44% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Finward Bancorp’s competitors have a beta of 0.61, indicating that their average stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Finward Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.7%. Finward Bancorp pays out 28.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies pay a dividend yield of 2.7% and pay out 25.8% of their earnings in the form of a dividend. Finward Bancorp lags its competitors as a dividend stock, given its lower dividend yield and higher payout ratio.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Finward Bancorp and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Finward Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A Finward Bancorp Competitors 395 1666 1404 87 2.33

As a group, “Federal savings institutions” companies have a potential upside of 6.75%. Given Finward Bancorp’s competitors higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Finward Bancorp has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its competitors gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Finward Bancorp $69.77 million $16.60 million 10.45 Finward Bancorp Competitors $833.66 million $84.32 million 14.57

Finward Bancorp’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Finward Bancorp. Finward Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares Finward Bancorp and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Finward Bancorp 22.63% 9.71% 0.95% Finward Bancorp Competitors 19.72% 8.46% 0.96%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

5.2% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.8% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by institutional investors. 17.8% of Finward Bancorp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 9.0% of shares of all “Federal savings institutions” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Finward Bancorp competitors beat Finward Bancorp on 9 of the 12 factors compared.

About Finward Bancorp

Finward Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It offers checking and savings accounts, loans, eBanking, cash management, investments, retirement plans, and trust funds. The company was founded on January 31, 1994 and is headquartered in Munster, IN.

