2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $244.50 Million

Analysts expect that 2U, Inc. (NASDAQ:TWOU) will post sales of $244.50 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for 2U’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $243.00 million to $248.50 million. 2U reported sales of $215.29 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 13.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that 2U will report full year sales of $945.79 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $942.00 million to $950.50 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $1.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.06 billion to $1.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for 2U.

2U (NASDAQ:TWOU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The software maker reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by $0.35. 2U had a negative net margin of 18.00% and a negative return on equity of 14.21%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.56) earnings per share.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TWOU. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of 2U from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 11th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $66.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of 2U from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of 2U from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.33.

In other news, CTO James Kenigsberg sold 55,897 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.24, for a total transaction of $1,913,913.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Matthew J. Norden sold 27,250 shares of 2U stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.98, for a total value of $1,007,705.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,292 shares in the company, valued at $2,710,338.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TWOU. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in 2U by 5,841.6% during the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 387,038 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $16,128,000 after purchasing an additional 380,524 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in 2U during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,035,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in 2U by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 14,316 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $597,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC grew its position in 2U by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Juncture Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 18,964 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in 2U by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $184,000 after buying an additional 733 shares during the period.

Shares of TWOU stock opened at $23.38 on Tuesday. 2U has a 1 year low of $22.90 and a 1 year high of $59.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $36.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 3.71, a quick ratio of 3.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

2U Company Profile

2U, Inc engages in the provision of education technology for nonprofit colleges and universities. It operates through the following segments: Degree Program and Alternative Credential. The Degree Program segment provides technology and services to nonprofit colleges and universities to enable the online delivery of degree programs.

