Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) Lowered to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of Volkswagen (OTCMKTS:VWAGY) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on VWAGY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Standpoint Research started coverage on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Volkswagen from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Barclays reissued an overweight rating on shares of Volkswagen in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Volkswagen from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Shares of VWAGY opened at $28.70 on Monday. Volkswagen has a 52-week low of $18.55 and a 52-week high of $48.72. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $31.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.24. The stock has a market cap of $143.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.57.

Volkswagen AG engages in the production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles. The firm also develops vehicles and components for the brands of the group. It operates through following segments: Passenger Cars, Commercial Vehicles, Power Engineering, and Financial Services. The Passenger Cars segment covers the development of vehicles and engines; production and sale of passenger cars and light commercial vehicles; and the corresponding genuine parts business.

