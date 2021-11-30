Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) Given “Equal Weight” Rating at Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley reissued their equal weight rating on shares of Partners Group (OTCMKTS:PGPHF) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

PGPHF has been the topic of several other reports. UBS Group reissued a neutral rating on shares of Partners Group in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating on shares of Partners Group in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Partners Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $1,589.92.

Shares of Partners Group stock opened at $1,724.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,699.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,651.18. Partners Group has a 12 month low of $1,077.04 and a 12 month high of $1,833.00.

Partners Group Holding AG is an investment management company, which engages in investments in private markets with growth and development potential. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Private Debt, Private Real Estate, and Private Infrastructure. The Private Equity segment includes direct investments in private companies and investments in the private equity secondary market.

